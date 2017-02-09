Crime

February 9, 2017 8:48 AM

Drugs, cash seized in traffic stop

From CDT staff reports

A Johnstown man is facing possession charges after police allegedly discovered marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to a state police at Philipsburg news release, troopers seized more than $2,500, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after stopping Donnell Watts, 43, at about 2:10 p.m. Jan. 28 along Interstate 99 in Worth Township. Watts is accused of traveling 98 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Watts faces misdemeanor possession charges and summary traffic offenses, police said.

