Drugs, cash seized in traffic stop

A Johnstown man is facing possession charges after police allegedly discovered marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
According to a state police at Philipsburg news release, troopers seized more than $2,500, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after stopping Donnell Watts, 43, at about 2:10 p.m. Jan. 28 along Interstate 99 in Worth Township. Watts is accused of traveling 98 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Watts faces misdemeanor possession charges and summary traffic offenses, police said.
