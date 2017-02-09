Store employee allegedly stole money, but tells police it wasn’t for ‘anything elaborate’

A Port Matilda woman is facing felony theft charges after Weis Markets claimed she took about $1,500.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Township police, an officer was dispatched Sept. 30 to the Weis on Buckaroo Lane in reference to an employee caught stealing from the store.
Kayla S. Stonerook, 23, had been detained by the loss prevention manager, police said. The assistant store manager showed paperwork indicating Stonerook had taken about $1,424 but believed there was more to be found.
Stonerook told the officer she had cashed in unused coupons for cash, police said, saying the first time she did this, she cashed in about $20 worth of coupons. She continued over the next few weeks, saying the largest amount she cashed in was about $400.
She would then deposit the cash into a bank account to be used on bills, police said, but denied buying “anything elaborate.” She reportedly offered to provide bank statements to the police to verify a total amount.
Stonerook was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor charges of theft by deception. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
