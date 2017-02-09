Police investigating suspected LSD incident at Bellefonte High

Bellefonte police are investigating an incident involving suspected LSD at Bellefonte High School.
According to police, staff was notified that a student was under the influence, and he was escorted to the office. The school nurse observed signs of impairment, and the student allegedly admitted to using “acid.”
Four tabs of suspected LSD were found in the student’s possession, police said. Police declined to give further details as the investigation is still ongoing.
Bellefonte Area School District representatives could not be reached for comment.
