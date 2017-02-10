Crime

February 10, 2017 9:08 AM

Police looking for information on vehicle that pulled down wire in Philipsburg

From CDT staff reports

State police at Philipsburg are investigating a hit-and-run in the borough.

According to the crash report, an unknown vehicle was traveling north at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on North Fifth Street when the top struck a cable wire hanging over the roadway, pulling it down onto the road. The vehicle then continued north along the street.

A witness reported seeing a white tractor-trailer with unknown blue lettering on the side of the trailer around the time of the crash, police said. Philipsburg Fire Company removed the cable wire off the roadway.

