Former Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre president waives preliminary hearing on theft

A Clearfield man accused of making unauthorized purchases while serving as the president of the board of directors for a local theater group waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.
William John Grigsby, 28, Clearfield, is charged with two felony counts of theft by deception, 61 misdemeanor counts of other reason access device unauthorized by issuer and 61 counts of receiving stolen property for allegedly using a debit card and credit card belonging to Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, two board members contacted police on Oct. 27 with information on the thefts allegedly committed by Grigsby. A statement written by one of the board members explained that Grigsby was both the president and yreasurer of CAST when he allegedly used its funds for personal needs. He allegedly made withdrawals from the group’s building fund totaling $2,244.90 and alsoused the CAST Visa card several times, totaling $2,293.74. The bills on this credit card were paid using funds from the CAST checking account, police said.
The transactions were discovered after a new treasurer was appointed at the annual reorganization meeting in September. On Oct. 12, an executive committee meeting was held to investigate the charges. During the meeting, Grigsby made no admission, but after he allegedly sent a text message to the CAST executive committee admitting he had been stealing funds.
The alleged message said, “Those charges are mine and I am truly sorry that it happened. I will pay this back and I hope that I don’t have to go to jail but will tender my resignation.” He asked for discretion and stated he would pay the money back.
A list of the transactions in the affidavit shows purchases for as much as $414.86 at Wal-Mart. The charges began in January 2016 and ended in late September. The grand total is $4,565.98, according to the report.
In October, CAST released a statement from Steve Albert, who is the current board of directors president: “Despite this unfortunate event, CAST is in a positive financial position. We look forward to continued growth and success by providing high-quality arts opportunities to our community.”
In September 2015, CAST had a debt of $18,000 and needed to pay a tax payment of more than$2,000 before the end of the month or their buildings would be sold. The former board members all resigned and a new board was elected. This group was able to pay off the tax debt and have led a resurgence of the organization. Grigsby was, at that time, one of the key people involved in saving CAST, according to previous reports.
