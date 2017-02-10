Crime

February 10, 2017 1:44 PM

Benner prison locked down 2 times in consecutive days

From CDT staff reports

Two separate lockdowns were reported at Benner state prison this week, according to a representative at the prison.

Benner was operating under a limited state of emergency Tuesday, a spokesperson said, in order to facilitate a general search of housing units. The search was in accordance with departmental policy and procedures.

A second lockdown was reported Wednesday, the spokesperson said, citing an assault on staff that occurred during the evening hours. The facility continues to operate under a limited state of emergency.

The institution visit room remains open for inmate visits during this time, the spokesperson said.

Crime

