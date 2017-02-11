911 caller says someone was killed, but police can’t find any evidence

Police have a mystery on their hands after a 911 call indicated someone had been killed.
The only problem is that a search resulted in no proof.
The call came in 2:17 p.m. Friday to the Clinton County 911 Center, according to state police at Lamar, who said the female caller claimed “someone was armed with a gun and a knife and someone was killed.” Police investigated the call and believe it came from the 400 block of West Water Street in Lock Haven.
Police are now investigating the legitimacy of the call.
Anyone with information about the call is asked to contact police.
