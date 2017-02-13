‘My father is innocent’ Jeffrey Sandusky said in 2014. Now he’s facing child sex assault charges

Some of Jerry Sandusky’s family have been steady in their support of the former Penn State football coach despite his conviction of 45 child sex crimes.
One of those supporters is his son Jeffrey Sandusky, who was arrested Monday on 14 charges related to alleged child pornography and assault crimes.
The son and his mother, Dottie Sandusky, spoke openly in a YouTube video posted by John Ziegler, who has been a vocal advocate of Sandusky for several years. The video was posted on March 11, 2014, one day before Dottie Sandusky’s interview with Matt Lauer aired on the Today Show.
Mother and son expressed hope in the video that “their side” of the story would be heard.
“My father is innocent,” Jeffrey Sandusky said about two minutes into the video.
Charges against Jeffrey Sandusky include criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer of a sex act knowingly involving a child, six counts of communicating with a minor - sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
Centre County District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $200,000. Jeffrey Sandusky was unable to post bond.
