Bellefonte man faces felony strangulation charge

A Bellefonte man faces a felony charge after a reported weekend domestic dispute.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, officers were dispatched at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Bishop Street concerning a domestic dispute. The caller stated the man involved had left the apartment and was walking around the street.
On arrival, officers contacted the female resident, who stated she had been choked by Samuel W. Stacey, 43, police said. The resident reported she and her mother had been watching TV in the bedroom when Stacey entered and started unplugging things.
When she told Stacey to leave, he allegedly began choking her, police said. The mother said she attempted to intervene by hitting him, but was hit and scratched as well.
Stacey was found in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store and taken into custody, police said. He reportedly said he had been living at the apartment for about two months and had been verbally abused for the past several weeks.
When he began moving his clothes per an agreement, he claimed, he was attacked by the resident, police said.
Stacey was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 22.
