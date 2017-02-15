Traffic stop reveals crystal meth, cocaine

A Wallaceton man is facing drug charges after state police allegedly found crystal methamphetamine and cocaine in his vehicle after a traffic stop.
Lowell Timothy Way, 62, is charged with three felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and five traffic summaries. He is being held at the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was stopped in a turning lane on U.S. Route 322 when Way pulled his vehicle next to him, partially overlapping lanes. The officer looked over and saw Way putting drops into his eyes, which cannabis users sometimes do to reduce redness. The officer then followed him and initiated a traffic stop.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the report says, he noticed drug paraphernalia. Way was identified by his driver’s license.
Way’s eyes were glassy and he appeared distracted and disoriented, police said.
The officer examined the paraphernalia, and determined that it was used to smoke from hash oil.
Way was asked to exit the vehicle and the officer began to administer field sobriety tests. At one point, Way reached for the bottom of his pant leg. The officer stopped him, concerned Way might have a weapon on his ankle. He then patted Way down, and found an unloaded pistol.
While the officer and two other troopers searched the vehicle, they could see Way, who was in the back of a patrol vehicle, fading in and out of sleep.
The officers located a bag containing 287 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a total of 35 grams of cocaine, 12 suspected Buprenorphine pills, scales, a plastic box with suspected THC hash oil, boxes of packaging papers and other drug paraphernalia. They also located a large sum of cash estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.
Way’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
