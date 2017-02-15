Police arrest Uni-Mart robbery suspect, looking for 2 more

Ferguson Township police identified two of three robbery suspects and reported that one has been arrested.
Charges against them stem from a Jan. 16 armed robbery, in which shots were fired into a wall behind the clerk, at the West Aaron Drive Uni-Mart.
Jimmy L. Carter, 53, of Erie, is charged with robbery, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, theft, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person. Erie City police arrested Carter Feb. 10 and charged him with possession of a firearm-prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Ted R. Johnson, 35, of Erie, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. Johnson, according to police, acted as a lookout and has not been arrested.
According to Ferguson Township police Sgt. Ryan Hendrick, three suspects entered the convenience store, fired a round of ammunition and took cash. They then fled on foot toward the Best Buy on North Atherton Street.
“Those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 from Centre County CrimeStoppers,” according to Ferguson Township police.
