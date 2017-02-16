Man allegedly presents false proof of citizenship to police

A traffic stop along Interstate 80 could lead to deportation for a Bellefonte man.
According to state police at Rockview, Javier Donoso Valdes, 29, a reported Chilean citizen, was stopped for doing 87 mph in a 70 mph zone in Snow Shoe Township. He reportedly identified himself to the trooper using a fraudulent Puerto Rico driver’s license.
It was later learned that Valdes was in the U.S. illegally and used the driver’s license to portray himself as a U.S. citizen, police said. Immigration and Customs responded to assist.
Valdes faces a misdemeanor charge of false identification to law enforcement, according to court documents. Deportation is pending, police said.
