Man failed to follow Megan’s Law requirements, police say

A Tyrone man is facing felony charges in Centre County for allegedly not adhering to Megan’s Law requirements.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, an anonymous tip claiming Donald E. Levengood II, 53, was committing three violations of his Megan’s Law requirements was given to state police in July 2016. The tip indicated Levengood was no longer residing at his address on file, was driving something other than his registered vehicle and had found new employment.
The trooper investigating contacted Levengood’s brother at his registered Philipsburg address, police said. The brother related that Levengood had moved in with his girlfriend in Tyrone about two months earlier and was also working at the Ramada Inn in State College for a few months.
The trooper spoke with Levengood that day at the Philipsburg station, police said, where he claimed he was unaware he had to update his information with the state police. Levengoodthought advising his probation officer was the only thing he needed to do.
Levengood moved to Tyrone in March 2016, police said, and had been working at the Ramada Inn since February 2016. He also allegedly admitted to driving his girlfriend’s vehicle, which is not registered under the law.
A trooper at the Skippack barracks reviewed the file for Levengood and had updated his Megan’s Law registry, police said. The trooper claimed he thoroughly goes over registration requirements with offenders and advises them about updating addresses, employment records and other requirements in the allotted time.
Levengood’s probation officer reported that Levengood had told him of the change in employment to the Ramada Inn in March 2016 and had moved to Tyrone in May 2016..
The last time Levengood’s registry was updated prior to July was January 2016, police said. He was charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children in Montgomery County in 2014, according to court records.
Levengood was arraigned Friday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with three felony counts of failure to register with state police. He was released on his own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 1.
