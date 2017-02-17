Bellefonte man sentenced for Omar Bar robbery

A man charged with robbing the Omar Bar in Bellefonte was sentenced to several years in prison Friday.
Brandon Inhoof, 34, was charged in March 2016 for the December 2014 robbery, the CDT previously reported. An Omar employee told police that an unknown white man entered the business wearing a “dark colored bandana type material” over the lower portion of his face.
The man said “give me all the (expletive) money,” according to the employee. The robber then held a knife to the employee’s face and neck and threatened to kill him before hitting him several times in the face and making off with about $165, police said.
Inhoof was later taken into custody after DNA samples taken from clothing indicated he was the perpetrator.
Inhoof was sentenced by President Judge Thomas Kistler to three-to-six years in a state correctional institution on the counts of robbery — threat of immediate serious injury, aggravated assault and robbery — taking property by force. He must pay restitution of $154 to the Omar Bar and will receive credit for 338 days already served.
He’s also responsible for prosecution costs, Kistler said. No fine will be made against him.
On the counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon, Inhoof was sentenced to two years probation and two days of community service to be served consecutively with his prison sentence, Kistler said.
Inhoof declined to make any comments before Kistler.
Jeremy Hartley
