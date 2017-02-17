Jeffrey Sandusky waives preliminary hearing

Jerry Sandusky’s son has waived his preliminary hearing in a child sex case.
Jeffrey Sandusky, who was charged Monday with 14 counts of charges including criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation of child pornography, did enter an early waiver of his right to a preliminary hearing, the Centre County court administrator’s office confirmed Friday.
Jeffrey Sandusky is facing 12 felony counts and two misdemeanor corruption of minors charges.
The charges stem from interactions with two minors.
