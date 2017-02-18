2 pistols recovered from Patton Township residence

A man reported to state police at Philipsburg that two pistols were stolen from his Rush Township home.
On Jan. 16, a search warrant was conducted at Blair Asa McChesney’s Patton Township residence, according to a release from state police.
Patton Township police recovered the two pistols that had been reported stolen, police said.
McChesney, 20, was arrested on the charge of “persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms,” police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
