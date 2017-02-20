Man arrested after allegedly smashing window of a car with children inside

A Loganton man is facing charges after reportedly smashing a car window, endangering the occupants inside.
According to state police at Lamar, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Logan M. Embick, 31, was standing on the road along the 9700 block of Narrows Road in Clinton County when he stopped an approaching vehicle. He then reportedly smashed the the driver’s side window with a baseball bat.
The driver was hit by flying glass, police said, cutting him. Glass shards also reportedly hit a 1-year-old passenger, and all other passengers — including an infant, a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old and a woman — were endangered by the flying glass.
Embick was found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, police said, and was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility. He was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, marijuana and paraphernalia possession, simple assault and criminal mischief.
