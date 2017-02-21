He stole about $14,500 worth of items from someone’s home, police say

A man accused of breaking into a Miles Township residence is facing multiple felony charges after several items reportedly went missing.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers responded to a reported burglary on Feb. 12. The female resident said she was awoken at about 4:30 a.m. by her dog who ran downstairs barking.
Concerned, the woman grabbed two pistols from her room and made her way to the front door, police said. She reportedly heard a familiar voice telling the dog to be quiet, later identified as Jedadiah D. E. Ward, 31.
The woman yelled to get out of the house or she would shoot, police said. Ward allegedly fled the residence.
The woman reported various tools missing from the shop behind the residence, police said, totaling about $3,000. Also missing were seven firearms — including a shotgun, a flintlock and rifles with scopes — valued at about $11,500.
Ward returned to the address Monday without permission, police said, and entered the shop behind the residence. The woman again contacted police, and he was taken into custody.
During an interview, Ward claimed to have not been at the residence since November 2016. He acknowledged he had previously worked for the resident for a “few years.”
It was discovered that Ward had recently purchased a bus ticket, police said, and has no fixed address.
Ward was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of burglary, a felony charge of criminal trespassing and eight felony counts of theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 1.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments