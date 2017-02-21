Penn State students facing burglary charges

Two Penn State students are facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a downtown apartment building.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded to a report of an overnight theft Sept. 5 along the 200 block of South Barnard Street. Two male residents reported they had property stolen from their third-floor apartment.
Both reported sleeping away from the apartment the night before, police said. One resident reported finding a window screen knocked out of the window leading to a wooden fire escape.
The first resident reported his wallet was missing along with an iPod and a gaming mouse, police said. The second resident also reported his wallet missing as well as a Toshiba laptop and a computer speaker.
A television had also been knocked over and damaged, police said.
A third resident reported two men had entered his bedroom on the second floor, police said, but fled when he got out of bed.
Later that day, police said, two female Penn State students filed a suspicious incident report with Penn State police regarding the previous night. The women reported hanging out with two men, identified as Arvin Xia, 18, and Stefano Aiello-Pang, 19.
The woman reported that the group was walking along South Barnard Street after midnight when Xia and Aiello-Pang walked away and went to the rear of a three-story building, police said. The two reportedly made several trips to the rear of the building, then all four returned to Xia’s dorm room at Snyder Hall.
In the dorm room, the women said Xia removed several items believed to be stolen from a backpack Aiello-Pang was carrying, police said, including a Toshiba laptop. One of the women reported opening the laptop and seeing the name of the second resident on the display.
State College police confirmed Xia and Aiello-Pang were students, police said, and executed search warrants on each of their rooms. Items recovered from Xia’s room included a gaming mouse, a smashed Toshiba laptop, an iPod, a jar containing suspected marijuana and a digital scale.
Items recovered from Aiello-Pang’s room included a wallet and a computer speaker, police said.
The property was returned to the two residents, police said. Damage to the laptop and television totaled about $1,500.
Xia and Aiello-Pang were arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents. Both were charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Xia faces an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said. Both were released on their own recognizance.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
