Man facing child rape charges to remain imprisoned

A Unionville man was bound over on child rape charges after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.
Gary Cain Jr., 42, was was charged with 13 counts of rape, one count of child rape, 18 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, 79 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 13 counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault of a minor, one count of corruption of minors and 26 misdemeanor charges in early February.
According to testimony by the state police investigator, the minor at the center of the investigation indicated the sexual advances started when she was 12 and continued until she was 16. The age of the minor was corroborated by reports of where she was living at the time as well as statements by her mother and neighbors.
The alleged incidents started when Cain and his family moved in with the minor and her family after his house burned down, the trooper said. The trooper related several instances in which the minor reported sexual contact with Cain at her house, his house and other area locations.
Cain’s attorney, Wayne Bradburn, questioned one of the allegations that Cain had taken the minor to a Bellefonte hotel for sex, indicating the trooper had no evidence — records or video — that this contact had happened. Ultimately, Bradburn agreed that the commonwealth had established a prima facie case against Cain.
Cain was bound over on all charges.
A brief Gagnon hearing immediately after the preliminary hearing established that Cain will remain imprisoned for a probation violation. Cain’s probation officer testified that he was notified of the charges against him on Feb. 17.
Cain was convicted of statutory sexual assault in 2000, according to court documents.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
