Bank employee charged with embezzling $52,222

A bank employee is facing federal charges for embezzlement.
According to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Jolene Edwards, 38, was charged Tuesday.
Edwards, a former customer service representative and assistant branch manager at Jersey Shore State Bank, “embezzled and fraudulently converted $52,222 in funds from a customer’s certificate of deposit account,” according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.
According to the release, the FBI investigated the case and found Edwards used the money to pay credit card bills and personal loans, and to buy things in a scheme that ran from June 2012 to March 2015.
U.S. Attorney George Rocktashel is prosecuting the case and filed a plea agreement, subject to the approval of the court.
The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, according to the press release.
