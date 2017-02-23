Man faces felony drug charges after controlled purchases, police say

A Horsham man faces felony charges after police say he made several marijuana deals in Ferguson Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant alerted police that Jenu D. George, 22, was selling marijuana in the State College area. The informant was reportedly able to set up purchases of marijuana with George via text messaging.
The informant was observed making purchases using prerecorded currency on Feb. 8, 15 and Wednesday at George’s residence along the 1100 block of West Aaron Drive, police said. The purchases were corroborated through audio obtained by a recorder carried by the informant.
A search warrant was executed on George’s residence Wednesday, police said. Among the items taken was $720 in cash, including prerecorded currency used in the purchase that day; paraphernalia, including smoking devices, a grinder and a scale; and about 391 grams of suspected marijuana to be forwarded to state police labs for testing.
George was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
