Man suspected in Amber Alert arrested after I-99 crash

Police in Connecticut issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old girl who was abducted by her father, the suspect in a stabbing homicide. Police in Centre County arrested the man.
Aylin Sofia Hernandez’s father Oscar Hernandez, police said, abducted her and traveled in a 2017 Grey Hyundai Sonata, license plate AG91925. The man’s vehicle, according to police, was involved in a crash at about 11:15 a.m. Friday in College Township on Interstate 99.
Oscar Hernandez was then arrested, according to Pennsylvania state police. The girl was recovered from the vehicle, though police have not provided an update on her condition.
Northbound I-99 lanes are closed near the Shiloh Road exit and traffic is being redirected.
Aylin Hernandez’s abduction triggered Amber Alerts in several states.
"Obviously, we're certainly concerned about the 6-year-old's well being," Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald told the Hartford Courant early Friday. "We want to get her home safe."
Connecticut police suspect Hernandez took his daughter from the scene of a homicide at his Bridgeport home, according to the Hartford Courant, which reported that a survivor in the stabbing is in the hospital and is expected to live.
