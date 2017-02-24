Police detail how a man killed his child’s mother, then abducted her

An abducted child will be returned to her extended family after suffering minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash in College Township on Interstate 99, but tragically her mother – the victim of homicide early Friday –will not be waiting for her.
Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, was abducted by her father Oscar Hernandez at about 2 a.m. Friday in Bridgeport, Conn., state police said.
The abduction occurred after Hernandez allegedly stabbed Nidia Gonzalez, Aylin’s mother, to death, police told the Connecticut Post. The multistate saga ended about nine hours later in Centre County.
A Philipsburg state trooper spotted Hernandez’s vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata rental car, at about 11 a.m. in Centre County. Hernandez, 39, refused to pull over for a traffic stop and led police on a high speed pursuit that ended when Hernandez’s vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer near I-99’s Shiloh Road exit. Two state police cruisers, due to a chain reaction, were also involved in the crash.
Police have not determined how fast Hernandez’s vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.
Hernandez, according to state police, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for his injuries. State Trp. David McGarvey declined to specify his condition and injuries.
Aylin and two state troopers suffered minor injuries.
The abduction triggered Amber Alerts in multiple states, including Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania, for Aylin.
Bridgeport police told the Connecticut post that the stabbing of Gonzalez was due to domestic violence. Another woman, who police have not publicly identified, was also stabbed. She is in stable condition and expected to survive.
Police found “a lot of alcohol and blood ... it was a horrible, horrible scene, just awful that people suffered that way,” according to what Bridgeport Police Chief told the Connecticut Post.
Gonzalez was Hernandez’s girlfriend. He was waiting for her in their home after she went out with a friend for a night of drinking, according to the Connecticut Post. The newspaper also reported that Hernandez has a history of domestic violence — a restraining order was issued against him for an ex-girlfriend when he lived in Stamford, Conn.
McGarvey told the Centre Daily Times that police will “work the details” for how and when to return Aylin family in Connecticut.
Jeremy Hartley contributed to this story.
