Additional reports made against massage therapist

Three more reports have been made regarding a State College massage therapist charged with indecent assault.
Kevin E. Gilliam, 56, a massage therapist at the American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College, was charged Thursday with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault without consent.
According to State College police, three additional reports were made Thursday after Gilliam’s charges were made public. The police incident report log noted the calls as indecent assault and indecent activity.
This creates the potential for additional charges to be filed, police said. Investigations are ongoing.
