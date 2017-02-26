Charges filed after ball hitch is allegedly thrown through car window

An Early Saturday morning disagreement between drivers resulted in minor injuries, according to state police in Philipsburg.
A truck carrying two male occupants was reportedly driving recklessly on Casanova Road in Philipsburg, causing a vehicle with six passengers to stop in order to avoid being struck. After also coming to a stop, the two truck occupants allegedly kicked the driver’s side mirror of the other car, causing minor damage. As the driver of that car drove off, one of the men from the truck allegedly threw a 1 7/8 inch ball hitch through the rear window of the vehicle.
The incident resulted in minor injuries and charges of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, simple assault and underage drinking.
