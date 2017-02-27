Crime

February 27, 2017 8:18 AM

Hit and run under investigation in Millheim

From CDT staff reports

State police at Rockview are investigating a reported hit and run in the Millheim Borough.

According to police, an unknown driver traveling west at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday along State Route 45 lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a residence along the 100 block of East Main Street.

The driver then fled toward Aaronsburg, police said. The vehicle was described as black or dark blue, possibly a Ford Focus, that will have moderate front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 355-7545.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos