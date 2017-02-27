Hit and run under investigation in Millheim

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

0:30 Is that Calvin Coolidge?

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl