Hit and run under investigation in Millheim

State police at Rockview are investigating a reported hit and run in the Millheim Borough.
According to police, an unknown driver traveling west at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday along State Route 45 lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a residence along the 100 block of East Main Street.
The driver then fled toward Aaronsburg, police said. The vehicle was described as black or dark blue, possibly a Ford Focus, that will have moderate front-end damage.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 355-7545.
Comments