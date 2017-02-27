Man faces felony charges in drug arrest

A Roseto man faces multiple felony drug charges in Centre County after allegedly selling several different types of drugs around the State College area.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the state police drug law central section, several purchases were arranged over a period of several months through a confidential informant. The informant reportedly met with Justin M. Ringland, 23, at various locations throughout the borough for each of the purchases.
Two separate marijuana purchases were made on Oct. 6 and 13, police said, totaling about 222 grams of marijuana. Each time the informant reportedly met with Ringland along West Calder Way before being taken near the intersection of South Atherton Street.
Three separate cocaine purchases were allegedly made over the course of Oct. 24, 25 and Nov. 16, police said. During this time, the informant reportedly purchased about 57 grams of cocaine from Ringland at different locations including the Allen Street Grill, near CVS along West Beaver Avenue and the alley behind Mad Mex.
A final purchase of 5 grams of Molly was made on Jan. 30, police said, reportedly made in Ringland’s vehicle as he, his girlfriend and the informant drove around the State College area. Purchases for the drugs over the four-month period totaled more than $5,500.
Ringland was arraigned Friday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with six felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 8.
