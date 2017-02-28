Man fled scene of crash, police say

State police at Lamar are investigating a reported theft of a vehicle in Renovo.
According to police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, a man waited until a Clinton Avenue resident and her nephew fell asleep. He then allegedly stole the keys to the woman’s vehicle to take a late night mountain ride.
While on Pete’s Run Road, police said the man lost control of the vehicle and traveled down the side of a 30-foot embankment, striking several trees. The man then fled the scene.
The vehicle was towed to police barracks, the crash report said.
The man then reportedly returned to the residence and explained to the nephew what happened, police said. He then fled the residence.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 570-726-6000.
