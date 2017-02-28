Bellefonte man charged with stealing from Milesburg store

A Bellefonte man is facing felony theft charges after allegedly re-cashing the same check several times.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded to a report of theft on Oct. 29 at Fisher’s Market in Milesburg. Owner Todd Fisher explained that he cashes checks at the store, and had recently realized Terry L. Tenalio, 58, was re-cashing the same check.
Fisher showed the trooper video surveillance of Tenalio cashing a check, police said. Tenalio would then wait for the employees to begin another task, then sneak into the office and take the check back.
This allegedly happened every day from Oct. 26 through Oct. 29, police said.
Tenalio was interviewed at the Rockview station on Oct. 30, police said, where he reportedly stated he goes into Fisher’s Market nearly every day and does cash work checks there. He would not provide any additional information.
A Rockview trooper said Tuesday that the investigation is still ongoing and a total amount allegedly taken has not been determined.
Tenalio was arraigned Monday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of theft by unlawful taking. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
