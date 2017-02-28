Convicted murderer attacked officer, choked him, police say

A man serving a life sentence for murder allegedly attacked a corrections officer at Benner state prison.
Jacob Amenuvor, 41, has been charged with felony assault by a prisoner, two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor strangulation and misdemeanor asault.
was upset that his cell door was locked on the evening of Feb. 8. He told a corrections that he needed to use his restroom and without warning hit the officer in the face, according to the affidavit of probably cause.
The officer attempted to radio for assistance, but was hit two more times and knocked to the ground. The inmate continued to hit him in the head despite being maced. Amenuvor then pushed the officer against a wall and choked him.
The officer told police that he could not breathe, was starting to lose vision and began to black out when he grabbed Amenuvor’s genitals “as hard as he could” until Amenuvor stopped choking him.
Another inmate then told Amenuvor to stop fighting the officer, and the incident ended.
The officer suffered multiple injuries to his face, neck and back, which were documented by six pictures. Video surveillance, according to police, confirmed the officer’s account of the incident.
“I just lost my cool,” Amenuvor told police after the incident.
