State Patty’s Day crime stats comparable to last year, police say

State Patty’s Day was comparable to last year, with a few minor changes, State College police said Tuesday.
“A general review of the statistics indicate that calls for service were about the same,” Lt. Chris Fishel said. “However, the total crime was slightly up.”
Summary arrests increased about 29 percent, he said, while there was an increase in DUI arrests. Hospitalizations for alcohol-related incidents decreased slightly.
Fishel was unable to provide exact numbers for the weekend.
State college police partnered with Penn State police to manage the event, he said, while mounted state police troopers provided a presence starting Saturday afternoon.
Centre LifeLink EMS was dispatched to 95 calls between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a LifeLink EMS report. About 30 of the calls were alcohol-related.
This is in comparison with 2016, the report said, where 46 of 75 total calls were alcohol-related.
State police Bureau of Liquor Control enforcement issued 11 citations for underage drinking, two citations for disorderly conduct and one citation for public drunkenness during Friday patrols through the borough, a state police news release said.
Fishel said when the event first started, there was a tremendous spike in incidents. This has since come down.
“It’s an event that takes place on a weekend that normally wouldn’t take place that taxes our service,” he said. “Had we not prepared ahead of time, we wouldn’t have had enough officers working.”
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
