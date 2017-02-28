State College massage therapist faces new set of charges

Additional charges have been filed against a State College massage therapist accused of indecent assault.
Kevin Gilliam, 56, was charged with aggravated indecent assault Thursday after a woman claimed he touched her inappropriately during a massage at the American Chiropractic Spa Retreat in State College.
Additional charges were filed Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by State College police. A second woman reportedly came forward Thursday after reading about the charges made against Gilliam.
This woman reported she had been a patient at the spa in the summer of 2014, police said, when she began to receive massage therapy from Gilliam. She said in the fall of 2016, the massages had become more aggressive, and Gilliam would massage her in areas without asking.
At one point, she claimed Gilliam had offered her a ride home, police said, which made her feel uncomfortable.
She reported that on Dec. 6, she was alone with Gilliam at the spa, police said, where she claimed she had been touched in her private areas during another “aggressive” massage. She said this was the last time she went to the spa.
Gilliam was again arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged a second time with felony aggravated indecent assault without consent and misdemeanor indecent assault without consent. Unsecured bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing on the first set of charges remains scheduled for Wednesday. A hearing on the new charges is slated for March 8.
