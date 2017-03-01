Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction in Centre County court

Oscar Hernandez is in court.
The man brought down by a state police response to an Amber Alert on Friday is facing preliminary hearings in Bellefonte.
Hernandez is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, arrest prior to requisition and other summary traffic offenses.
State police at Rockview filed the charges after a large operation that included landing a helicopter on Interstate 99 near Shiloh Road. Hernandez’s daughter Aylin, 6, was recovered unharmed from his vehicle after it crashed. The girl was reported abducted in Connecticut after the stabbing death of her mother. Hernandez is the suspect in that case.
