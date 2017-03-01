Massage therapist accused of indecent assault appears in court

A district judge modified bail Wednesday in a case involving a State College massage therapist.
Kevin E. Gilliam, 56, was charged with a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault on Feb. 23 after a client claimed he touched her inappropriately during a massage. A second woman came forward with similar claims, resulting in a second felony charge filed Tuesday.
Unsecured bail for Gilliam was set at $25,000 in the first case, according to court documents, with unsecured $100,000 bail in the second case.
The Centre County District Attorney’s office argued for monetary bail, saying Gilliam has criminal ties in Maryland, Virginia and New York. In New York, the assistant district attorney said, Gilliam has faced charges of felony larceny as well as sexual abuse offenses, including touching without consent.
He’s facing a potential four to eight year jail sentence for each felony charge, the ADA said, and additional investigations into more claims are ongoing.
Gilliam’s attorney argued that his client has know about the investigation into him for about two weeks but never tried to skip town. He instead has cooperated with law enforcement and appeared at his prior court dates.
Gilliam client has ties to the community, his attorney said, and would accept intense supervised or even electronically monitored bail.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker modified Gilliam’s bail to $150,000 straight, ordering that he have no contact with the plaintiffs or witnesses in this case. He was also ordered to give up his massage license and is to have no contact with anyone in that capacity.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments