Man faces terroristic threat charges over alleged fire alarm incident

A man faces several misdemeanor charges after a reported incident in Ferguson Township.
According to the criminal complaint, a Ferguson Township police officer responded to a fire alarm at about 9:40 p.m. Feb. 18 at an apartment building along the 1400 block of Martin Street.
On arrival, a witness said two males had run out of an apartment and one had returned. The witness said the man who returned claimed he had been assaulted by the one who ran.
The officer spoke to a man with a swollen eye and dried blood on his face, police said, who explained he and his friend, Gabriel L. Sutton, 22, of Pen Argyl, were staying with the man’s girlfriend for the weekend. He said he and Sutton had been drinking earlier in the day and Sutton had wandered off.
When he brought Sutton back to the apartment, police said, Sutton reportedly became agitated and started yelling at the girlfriend. When the girlfriend told him to leave, Sutton allegedly stated, “I will kill everyone here or anyone that comes near me.”
The girlfriend’s roommate and another friend were also present in the room, police said.
The man said he took Sutton into a bedroom to calm him down, police said, but Sutton began breaking furniture. The man claimed Sutton struck him in the face and head with a closed fist.
Sutton ran out of the bedroom and reportedly began kicking holes in the hallway walls, police said, before ripping the number placard off the outside doorway. He then pulled an exterior fire pull station, setting off the alarm.
Sutton was arraigned via summons by District Judge Ronald Horner, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments