Someone tried to lure a 10-year-old girl, police say

Ferguson Township police issued a release Thursday detailing the attempted luring of a 10-year-old girl.
An unknown person tried to get the girl to enter their vehicle at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Martin Street, which is near the apartment complex behind Giant. The girl described the vehicle as an older black Jeep Wrangler and believed the person had a male’s voice. She told police the Jeep had a dent on the passenger side.
The girl ran when the person tried to get her to come with them.
Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050.
