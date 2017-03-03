Police investigate injuries reported on 3-week-old infant

State police at Clearfield are investigating an incident involving a 3-week-old infant.
According to police, on Tuesday an Osceola Mills mother observed injuries on her infant daughter and brought her to the family doctor to be examined. She was later transferred to the Geisinger Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Danville.
After examination at the children’s hospital, the infant was reported to have two fractured femurs, bruising around the ribs and facial area and other injuries, police said. She was admitted to inpatient treatment at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
