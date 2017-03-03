Drug dealer arrested in State College, police say

A Laurelton, N.Y. man faces felony drug charges after a series of reported buys in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant alerted police that Kevin J. Delmacy, 21, was selling drugs in the State College area. Delmacy was reportedly known to sell marijuana, Adderall and Xanax.
A purchase was arranged between the Delmacy and the informant on Feb. 9, police said, at Delmacy’s apartment along South Garner Street. Following the reported purchase, the informant turned over 15 pills stamped as Xanax and 10 pills of suspected Adderall.
A second purchase was allegedly arranged and made on Feb. 13, police said, in which the informant was able to obtain one-and-a-half ounces of marijuana which was forwarded to the state police lab for testing. A third purchase on Wednesday yielded one ounce of marijuana and two suspected Adderall pills, police said.
Officers executed a search warrant on Delmacy’s residence Thursday, police said. Among the items reportedly located in the apartment were a pill bottle containing 33 whole pills and 3 partial pills of suspected Xanax, smoking devices and a grinder containing suspected marijuana residue and a bag containing 5.9 grams of suspected marijuana which field tested positive for the drug.
Delmacy was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with 11 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
