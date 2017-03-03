Man faces theft from motor vehicle charges

A Plymouth Meeting man is facing theft charges after a reported incident in downtown State College.
According to State College police, an officer responded on Nov. 16 to a report of disorderly conduct outside the Red Flame Hookah Lounge involving males fighting. On arrival, the owner of the store, Amr Zaki, claimed Anthony M. Haughey, 22, had broken into his car and taken credit cards and cash.
A pat down of Haughey revealed credit cards with Zaki’s name on them, police said. Haughey reportedly denied stealing anything and was “argumentative and intoxicated.”
Haughey was arraigned via summons Thursday and charged with misdemeanor conspiracy counts of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of theft from a motor vehicle, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.
