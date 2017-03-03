Penn State student faces felony theft charges

A Penn State student is facing felony theft charges after a laptop went missing.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, a laptop was reported stolen Monday from the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State campus. The Apple Macbook Pro and contents were valued at more than $2,000.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the laptop contacted police saying she had been contacted by an unknown third party through her Facebook account, police said. The third party, identified as Ricardo Luna, 22, of Toughkenamon, wanted to “drop” the laptop off at a location so the owner could retrieve it and he could avoid arrest.
An undercover detail was established to retrieve the laptop, police said, and Luna was instructed to drop the computer at the Business Building. Luna instead reportedly dropped the computer outside the Forest Resources Building.
Luna was contacted by the owner through Facebook and asked to bring the laptop to the Business Building, police said. When he retrieved the computer from outside the Forest Resources Building, he was taken into custody.
He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
