Philipsburg couple face felony drug charges

A Philipsburg couple are facing felony drug charges after reportedly selling marijuana out of their home.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Hollidaysburg, a confidential informant alerted police that purchases could be made from Preston Oswalt, 65, and Janet Oswalt, 48, at their residence in the Philipburg borough.
A purchase was arraigned on Jan. 4, police said, and the informant was observed interacting with Preston Oswalt before turning a bag containing suspected marijuana over to the police. The informant stated arrangements to make the purchase had been made through texts to Preston Oswalt and speaking over the phone to Janet Oswalt, who had advised the informant to come to the residence.
A second marijuana purchase was reportedly made on Jan. 12, police said.
A Philipsburg trooper reportedly made contact with Hollidaysburg police on Jan. 18, police said, saying he had spoken with Janet Oswalt via telephone. He had allegedly advised her he was worried about her children’s safety due to drugs being at the residence.
Janet Oswalt reportedly told the trooper the marijuana and packaging equipment belonged to Preston Oswalt, not her, police said. The trooper then allegedly told her he was coming to the residence to seize the marijuana and equipment.
On arrival, Janet Oswalt reportedly admitted she had told Preston Oswalt the state police were coming, police said, so he had taken all the marijuana and equipment to the neighbor’s residence. Preston Oswalt allegedly stated he took all the items from the house because “he did not want Janet to get into trouble and lose their children.”
At that time, Preston Oswalt reportedly turned over a large plastic bag containing various paraphernalia, a digital scale and sandwich bags containing marijuana. These items were taken to the Philipsburg station.
Both Preston and Janet Oswalt were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and each were charged with multiple felony counts of conspiracy to deliver, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail was set at $25,000 each.
Preliminary hearings for both Preston and Janet Oswalt are slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
