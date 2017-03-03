Woman accused of supplying inmate with marijuana

A Clairton woman accused of supplying a prison inmate with marijuana claims she did it because someone threatened to kill her.
Travonna Lynn Irons, 20, was questioned March 5, 2016, after staff saw her allegedly placing some balloons in a candy bag while she was visiting an inmate. When she was questioned by police, she admitted she brought 10 small balloons with marijuana into the prison and passed them to inmate Anthony Charles Ford, 31, according to the affidavit.
Irons said that several days before her visit she received a phone call from an unknown male who told her that if she didn’t take the drugs to Ford, she would be killed. She admitted she hid the drugs in her bra and then put them in the candy bag.
Ford began to swallow them, police said. Irons is charged with felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and contraband/controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Ford is charged with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-contraband/inmate, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
According to the complaint, Ford was placed in a dry cell. Later he defecated and officers recovered six latex fingertips containing an unknown substance. This substance tested positive for marijuana, police said.
When he was interviewed, Ford stated that it was a “first time thing”. He said he was going to put the marijuana out on the market to make some money. He didn’t know who he was going to give it to, he said adding that if he couldn’t make any money on it, he probably would have just smoked it himself, according to the complaint.
Irons’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 and Ford’s hearing is set for April 4.
