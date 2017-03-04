Woman facing charges for altering prescriptions, police say

Charges have been filed against a Brisbin woman accused of altering prescriptions for hydrocodone.
Effie A. Marty, 44, was charged by Decatur Township police with eight counts each of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and forgery. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of altered prescriptions from CVS Pharmacy in Philipsburg. A staff pharmacist said Marty had been turning in and filling prescriptions for 90 hydrocodone pills since April 24, 2016. When the doctor was contacted regarding the script he had issued, it was discovered that the prescription had been altered to a higher dosage. This had allegedly been done for eight prescriptions filled between April 24 and Jan. 13.
In an interview with police, Marty admitted to changing the dosage on the prescriptions, according to the complaint.
