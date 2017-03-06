Man faces felony gun charges after traffic stop

A Connecticut man faces felony charges in Centre County after an early morning traffic stop.
According to state police at Rockview, James N. Shea, 30, of Meridan, Conn., was stopped at about 1:20 a.m. Monday along Interstate 80 in Marion Township. “Signs of criminal activity” were observed and the vehicle was searched, according to a release.
The search revealed a .22-caliber handgun in the glove box, police said. Shea — a convicted felon, according to police — reportedly admitted to police that the pistol was his.
He was charged with two felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and firearm not to be carried without a license, according to court documents.
