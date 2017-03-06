Man faces indecent exposure charges

A Lewisburg man is facing lewdness charges after reportedly exposing himself to a State College resident.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded to a report of indecent exposure on Nov. 26 along the 300 block of West Prospect Avenue. The resident there told police that a male, identified as Hunter R. Vassar, 20, had followed her from West Fairmount Avenue to West Prospect.
Vassar reportedly stopped the woman in the front yard of her aunt’s house and asked for help, police said, saying he had left his phone in a friend’s car and they were separated. The resident let Vassar use the home phone and her aunt’s laptop to contact his friends via Facebook.
Vassar told her he wasn’t familiar with the area because he attended to Bucknell, police said.
The woman said Vassar continued to ask her questions. Before leaving, he allegedly stated he had one more question, exposed himself to her and asked if it was small. The resident told him he couldn’t do that before returning to the house where she locked the door and called police, according to court documents.
Vassar was arraigned Friday via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 5.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
