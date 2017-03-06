Man faces indecent assault charges in State College

An Emporium man is facing indecent assault charges in State College after a reported incident in the borough.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer was dispatched on Feb. 25 for a report of disorderly conduct. The caller, Tyler A. Bidwell, 25, stated a male known to him had damaged his vehicle.
While on the scene, it was determined that the man had kicked Bidwell’s vehicle in a fit of rage after Bidwell allegedly inappropriately touched him, police said. The two had reportedly met earlier through a mutual friend.
Bidwell, the man and others had reportedly been drinking at a residence in State College earlier in the evening before going out to a bar. Bidwell was “heavily intoxicated” at the time and had been refused entry, so he returned to the residence, police said.
When the male returned to the residence, he stated he fell asleep sitting up on his living room couch, police said. He awoke shortly after to his pants being pulled down to his knees and Bidwell’s hands allegedly in his underwear.
The man pushed Bidwell away and left the room, police said, alerting his roommates to what had occurred.
EMS evaluated Bidwell at the scene due to his “inability to stand without almost falling multiple times and clear signs of being heavily intoxicated,” police said. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
Bidwell was arraigned via summons Friday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of an unconscious person and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
