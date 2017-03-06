Woman allegedly claims abduction, later changes her story

A Milroy woman is facing falsification charges alleging she faked a kidnapping in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, on Feb. 16 an officer was instructed to interview Jessica S. Fye, 24, about a possible abduction. The officer was provided a written statement by Fye from state police as well as text messages she sent to her husband alleging she had been abducted by a male known to her.
Fye reportedly stated she had been forced by this man to follow him from State College to Spring Mills, police said. Once in Spring Mills, she claimed the man zip-tied her hands behind her back and forced her into a purple SUV.
She said once inside the SUV, a second male had allegedly driven her to a remote area, police said. The second man reportedly forced her to kiss him and made her disrobe.
During the drive, she texted her husband and told him she’d been abducted, police said. Her husband called 911.
During the investigation, police said, video surveillance showed Fye had met the second man at the Spring Mills location and willingly got into his vehicle. Fye reportedly later admitted she was not abducted and had planned to meet with him.
The officer later obtained text messages between the Fye and the man showing she had met with him to engage in “role play,” police said.
Fye was arraigned via summons Friday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of false report to falsely incriminate another, false report offense did not occur and unsworn falsification to authorities. A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
