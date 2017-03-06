Preliminary hearings set for couple charged in alleged abuse of infant

The Osceola Mills couple charged in connection with an assault on their three-week-old child is scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday in Clearfield County Court.
Aaron John Mills, 32, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie McGuire, 22, is charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are incarcerated: Mills on $100,000 and McGuire on $50,000 bail.
Their hearings are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, which was released Monday from District Judge Jerry Nevling’s office, McGuire on Wednesday took the child to Geisinger-Philipsburg, where McGuire had an appointment with her doctor. The infant was seen by another doctor and was diagnosed with bruising to her forehead, the tip of her nose and the left side of her abdomen. She also had severe diaper rash with a prolapsing rectum. The infant was then taken to the Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance. Later, the child was sent to the Geisinger’s children’s hospital in Danville for treatment.
The infant was diagnosed with multiple abrasions over the face, flank, right great toe, several bruises over the head, abdomen, right arm and right legs bilaterally, anal prolapse, a rib fracture and fractures of the femurs.
Police spoke to the doctor, who examined the infant and he said this was the worst case of abuse in a child of this age he had ever seen. He explained that the injury to the baby’s mouth and nose would have created an extreme amount of blood loss and would have caused the victim extreme pain.
In an interview with police, Mills admitted to pulling the victim up off a changing table by her ankles, forcefully causing damage to her legs while he cared for her on Feb. 26.
Neither Mills nor McGuire attempted to seek immediate medical treatment for her injuries or the diaper rash. They both agreed that no one else was responsible for the child’s care or in their residence between Feb. 26 and March 1 when the injuries occurred, police said.
According to previous reports, the child is now in the custody of Clearfield County Children and Youth Services and is recovering in the hospital.
