Benner Township man faces assault charge

A Benner Township man has been charged with assault after a reported incident in Spring Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Spring Township police, officers were dispatched for a possible assault at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday along the 900 block of Roopsburg Road. On arrival, they contacted a woman with two gashes in her upper lip stating she had been assaulted by Ernest J. Milton, 47.
The woman reportedly stated that at about 1:15 a.m., she walked her dog outside and saw a man she knew to be Milton standing in front of her apartment building, police said. The two allegedly began to argue about a cellphone she believes Milton had taken the day before.
Milton reportedly came up to her and punched her three times in the face with a closed fist while yelling obscenities, police said. He then sped away in his car.
The woman was examined by EMS, police said, who determined she needed stitches for her lips. Milton was taken into custody later that night by state police at Rockview.
Milton declined to comment about the incident, police said.
He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for March 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments