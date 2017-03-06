Benner Township man faces assault charge

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science Pause

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field